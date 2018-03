Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi (C) attends the voting ceremony for the new president of Myanmar during a Union Parliament session in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEIN HTET

Win Myint (L), the newly elected vice president of Myanmar and member of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party, attends the voting ceremony for the new president of Myanmar during a Union Parliament session in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEIN HTET

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi (C), Vice president Win Myint (L), and Vice President Henry Van Thio (R) attend the voting ceremony for the new president of Myanmar during a Union Parliament session in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEIN HTET

Newly elected president Win Myint (C) and member of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party waves after the voting ceremony at the Union parliament session in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEIN HTET

Newly elected president Win Myint and member of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party waves after the voting ceremony at the Union parliament session in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEIN HTET

The Myanmar parliament Tuesday elected Win Myint as new president replacing Htin Kyaw, who stepped down last week due to health problems.

Win Myint garnered 403 votes out of 636 ballots cast from the combined houses, broadcast by state television MRTV, prevailing over the other two candidates, who will continue as vice presidents.