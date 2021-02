Demonstrators hold placards calling for the release of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 27 February 2021. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Riot police advance on demonstrators during a protest against the military coup, near Myaynigone in Yangon, Myanmar, 27 February 2021. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

People react as riot police fire tear gas at demonstrators during a protest against the military coup, near Myaynigone in Yangon, Myanmar, 27 February 2021. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Myanmar police on Saturday chased and fired tear gas at peaceful demonstrators who have taken to the streets of Yangon in rejection of the military junta that seized power in a coup on Feb. 1.

An unknown number of protesters were arrested, as was at least one photographer, according to a video posted on social media by a protester. Local news outlet Myanmar Now said one of its reporters had also been arrested covering the protests. EFE-EPA