Police fire water cannon at demonstrators during a protest against the military coup, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 09 February 2021. EPA-EFE/MAUNG LONLAN

Demonstrators face off with riot police during a protest against the military coup, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 09 February 2021. EPA-EFE/MAUNG LONLAN

Demonstrators flash the three-finger salute next to a portrait of detained Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 09 February 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Protesters in Myanmar on Tuesday defied public assembly bans to rally for the fourth day against the military junta that took power last week.

Restrictions were placed on townships of Yangon, Mandalay, Sagaing region and Kayah state on Monday night, including bans on protests and the assembly of more than four people in public areas, as well as an 8pm to 4am curfew. EFE-EPA