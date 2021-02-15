Demonstrators spill onto the street surrounding military vehicles during a protest outside the Central Bank in Yangon, Myanmar, 15 February 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Demonstrators hold up placards calling for the release of detained Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and supporting the civil disobedience movement (CDM) during a protest outside the Central Bank in Yangon, Myanmar, 15 February 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Demonstrators spill onto the street surrounding military vehicles during a protest outside the Central Bank in Yangon, Myanmar, 15 February 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Soldiers climb onto an armoured vehicle during a protest outside the Central Bank in Yangon, Myanmar, 15 February 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Soldiers stand guard in front of banners calling for the release of Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint during a protest outside the Central Bank in Yangon, Myanmar, 15 February 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Demonstrators dressed as demonic nuns hold up placards calling for the end of the military coup during a protest outside the Chinese Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, 15 February 2021. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Myanmar residents on Monday resumed their protests against the military junta that seized power two weeks ago, emerging from a long night during which the country's internet was shut down and armored vehicles appeared in the streets of some cities.

In Yangon on Monday, protesters held up placards and walked among military trucks full of soldiers who had earlier set up barricades. A man dressed as Batman stood on the roof of a vehicle holding a sign saying: "End the dictatorship." Another protest was held outside the Chinese embassy. EFE-EPA