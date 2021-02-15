Myanmar residents on Monday resumed their protests against the military junta that seized power two weeks ago, emerging from a long night during which the country's internet was shut down and armored vehicles appeared in the streets of some cities.
In Yangon on Monday, protesters held up placards and walked among military trucks full of soldiers who had earlier set up barricades. A man dressed as Batman stood on the roof of a vehicle holding a sign saying: "End the dictatorship." Another protest was held outside the Chinese embassy. EFE-EPA