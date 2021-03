Demonstrators flee as they are dispersed by anti-riot police officers (not pictured) during a protest against the military coup in Pyinmana township, Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 04 March 2021. EFE-EPA/MAUNG LONLAN

Demonstrators flee after seeing military trucks during an anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, 04 March 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

A man lays flowers to commemorate protesters who were killed in the military crackdown on a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 04 March 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

Demonstrators hold banners calling to release Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they facing police officers during a protest against the military coup in Pyinmana township, Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 04 March 2021. EFE-EPA/MAUNG LONLAN

Myanmar protests to resume following deadliest day since coup

Myanmar was preparing Thursday for a new day of anti-coup protests countrywide, a day after security forces killed at least 38 people, the highest death toll to date.

Protesters outraged by Wednesday's massacre started gathering in the morning in Yangon, the country's largest city and former capital, and in Mandalay. EFE-EPA