A handout photo made available by the Myanmarese Ministry of Informational (MOI) showing Myanamr's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi (C) meeting with UN Security Council team at Ministry of Foreign Affair in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Apr. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MOI HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Myanmar's state counsellor and de-facto leader told a United Nations delegation that the country was ready to allow the return of Rohingya refugees after they complete a verification process, her office reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, Aung San Suu Kyi met a delegation of the United Nations Security Council tasked with investigating the humanitarian crisis, which erupted in August last year after an offensive by the Myanmar military led to the exodus of around 700,000 Rohingyas, an ethnic minority group, mostly Muslims, to neighboring Bangladesh.