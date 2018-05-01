Myanmar's state counsellor and de-facto leader told a United Nations delegation that the country was ready to allow the return of Rohingya refugees after they complete a verification process, her office reported on Tuesday.
On Monday, Aung San Suu Kyi met a delegation of the United Nations Security Council tasked with investigating the humanitarian crisis, which erupted in August last year after an offensive by the Myanmar military led to the exodus of around 700,000 Rohingyas, an ethnic minority group, mostly Muslims, to neighboring Bangladesh.