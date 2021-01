Soldiers of National Democratic Alliance Army (NDAA) march in a parade during the celebration to mark the 30th anniversary of Eastern Shan State Special Region 4, at border city Mong La, Eastern Shan State, Myanmar, 30 June 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/LYNN BO BO

Guerrillas of the Arakan Army on Friday released three politicians of the ruling party in Myanmar who were kidnapped during the election campaign in October, officials said.

“We are told that our candidates have been released but they have not called us yet. We understand that they are in a military compound," said Myo Nyunt, the spokesperson for the National League for Democracy (NLD) led by Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi. EFE-EPA