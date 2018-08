Zaw Htay, speaker of the presidential office during a press briefing at president house in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Sep 13, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HEIN HTET

Hundreds of Rohingya enter Bangladesh from Budichong, Myanmar through the Palongkhali border in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Oct 9, 2017, after crossing the Naf river. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Myanmar on Wednesday rejected a report by United Nations investigators that said there was evidence of genocide in the military operation carried out a year ago against the Muslim Rohingya minority.

More than 700,000 Rohingyas fled from Myanmar to Bangladesh, an exodus that began on Aug. 25, 2017 after Myanmar's army carried out an operation in response to an attack by a Rohingya insurgent group against around 30 border posts.