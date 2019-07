UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar Yanghee Lee speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 18, 2019. EFE-EPA/FAZRYISMAIL

Gross human rights violations in Myanmar continue to jeopardize lives and “relentlessly impact” its neighbors, threatening regional peace and security, a United Nations special rapporteur said Thursday.

The human rights situation in Myanmar has created “serious… issues for South and Southeast Asia,” including 1.5 million refugees who have fled and are now residing in countries around the region.