Demonstrating riders flash the three-finger salute during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 15 March 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Friends and relatives of Khant Nyar Hein, an eighteen-year-old medical student who was shot dead on a protest against the military coup, carry his coffin during a funeral service in Yangon, Myanmar, 16 March 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Friends and relatives of Khant Nyar Hein, an eighteen-year-old medical student who was shot dead on a protest against the military coup, flash the three-finger salute during a funeral service in Yangon, Myanmar, 16 March 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

The special envoy to the United Nations appointed by a committee representing Myanmar's elected parliament was defiant Tuesday after he was charged by the military junta with treason, a crime punishable by death.

Dr Sasa was appointed special envoy to the UN by the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH), formed by some of the elected civilian lawmakers who could not formally take their seats due to the military taking control on Feb. 1 and then detaining elected leaders and cabinet members. EFE-EPA