Demonstrators display placards during a protest against the military coup, in the Hlaingthaya (Hlaing Tharyar) township, outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, 13 March 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

The leader of Myanmar's offshoot civilian government has vowed to continue the "revolution" to restore democracy in the country, while repression against protesters continued on Sunday, with at least five people reported killed by security forces.

Mahn Win Khaing Than was appointed acting vice-president last week by the Committee Representing the Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH), formed by elected lawmakers who were ousted by the Feb. 1 coup. EFE-EPA