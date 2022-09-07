A handout image made available by TASS Host Photo Agency shows Chairman of the State Administrative Council, Prime Minister of the Provisional Government, and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing deliveries his speech during a plenary session of the 2022 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Russia, 07 September 2022. EFE-EPA/SERGEI BOBELYV/TASS Host Photo Agency HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout image made available by TASS Host Photo Agency shows Chairman of the State Administrative Council, Prime Minister of the Provisional Government, and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing attends a plenary session of the 2022 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Russia, 07 September 2022. EFE-EPA/STANISLAV KRASILNIKOV/TASS Host Photo Agency HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES