A videographer stands near the portrait of former Myanmar Military Chiefs during a press briefing at the Military Museum in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 26 January 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Myanmar military spokesman Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun (L) arrives at a press briefing at the Military Museum in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 26 January 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Myanmar military spokesman Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun talks during a press briefing at the Military Museum in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 26 January 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Myanmar's armed forces on Saturday said they would respect the country's constitution amid mounting concerns the military might attempt a coup.

"Since the Tatmadaw (armed forces) is the armed association, it must obey the constitution. Our soldiers must obey and respect the constitution," the military establishment said in a statement.