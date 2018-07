Thu Wia (L), vice chairman of the Union Peace Dialogue Joint Committee (UPDJC) and Aung Soe (R), member of lower house parliament, sign during the Union Accord signing at the closing ceremony of the third session of the 'Union Peace Conference - 21st century Panglong' in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 16 July 2018. EPA-EFE/HEIN HTET

An deligate attends the closing ceremony of the third session of the 'Union Peace Conference - 21st century Panglong' in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 16 July 2018. EPA-EFE/HEIN HTET

Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi (R) speaks during the closing ceremony of the third session of the 'Union Peace Conference - 21st century Panglong' in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 16 July 2018. EPA-EFE/HEIN HTET

The third peace conference between Myanmar's government and ethnic minority rebel groups ended on Monday in Naypyidaw with the approval of 14 agreements and plans to meet again this year and twice more in 2019, state broadcaster MITV reported.

Around 700 people were present at the conference, which began on Jul. 17 and was attended by 17 of the 21 active ethnic rebel groups in the country.