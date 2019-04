Rakhine ethnic people sit in their moored boats on the Kalander River near Sittwe Market in Sittwe, Rakhine State, Myanmar, Apr. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/NYUNT WIN

The restive Rakhine in Myanmar has slipped into fresh chaos due to violence sparked by conflict between ethnic Buddhist militants and the army in an area ravaged by the Aug. 2017 brutal ethnic cleansing of Muslim minority Rohingya community.

Clashes between the Myanmar armed forces and the Arakan Army, which demands greater autonomy for Rakhine, have increased since December and, especially after Jan. 4 when guerrillas attacked police posts in the state – traditionally known as Arakan.