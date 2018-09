A journalist wearing a shirt reading 'Journalism is not a crime' stands next to police officers outside Insein township court to hear the journalist's verdict in Yangon, Myanmar, Sept. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Scot Marciel, United States' ambassador to Myanmar, arrives at Insein township court to hear the Reuters journalists verdict in Yangon, Myanmar, Sept. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo (C) is escorted out of the Insein township court in Yangon, Myanmar, Sept. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Reuters journalist Wa Lone (C) is escorted out of the Insein township court in Yangon, Myanmar, Sept. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Diplomats and human rights groups on Monday condemned the seven-year jail sentences handed down to two Myanmar reporters working for Reuters news agency.

Reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were found guilty of violating the Official Secrets Act - dating back to British colonial rule - while investigating the killing of Rohingya Muslims in the western state of Rakhine.