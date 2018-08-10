The office of the de facto leader of Myanmar has refused to respond to a petition by the International Criminal Court in The Hague on the exodus of around 690,000 members of the Rohingya Muslim minority to neighboring Bangladesh, which could constitute a crime against humanity.
"Myanmar is concerned with the lack of fairness and transparency of the ICC proceedings," the office of Aung San Suu Kyi said in a statement posted on Twitter on Friday by the Union Enterprise for humanitarian Assistance, Resettlement and Development in Rakhine State.