(FILE) - Reuters' journalists Wa Lone (C, front) and Kyaw Soe Oo (C, back) are escorted by police as they leave the court after their first trial in Yangon, Myanmar, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LYNN BO BO

(FILE) - Reuters journalists Wa Lone (3-L) and Kyaw Soe Oo (2-R) gesture as they prepare to leave the Insein township court in a van, in Yangon, Myanmar, Sept. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Myanmar’s Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by two journalists who were sentenced to seven years in jail last year for their reporting on the killings of 10 Rohingya villagers.

Wa Lone, 33, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 29, who were working for Reuters news agency, were found guilty in Sept. 2018 of violating the colonial-era Official Secrets Act over their reporting of a massacre in the village of Inn Dinn in the restive western state of Rakhine.