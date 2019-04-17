Myanmar's most powerful ethnic-minority insurgents on Wednesday marked the 30th anniversary of its founding with a military parade that for the first time saw the attendance of international observers, as the group seeks to shake off its reputation of being one of the world's biggest narco-armies.
The United Wa State Army (UWSA) made its show of force by displaying some of its high-tech arsenal – including heavy artillery, drones, and even a Chinese helicopter – at a stadium located on the outskirts of Pangkham, the de-facto capital of the unrecognized territory in eastern Myanmar known as Wa State.