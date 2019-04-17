Colored smoke rises behind the venue during the ceremony held to mark the 30th anniversary of Wa State in Panghsang, also called Pang Kham of autonomous Wa region, north-eastern Myanmar, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

United Wa State Army soldiers attend the ceremony held to mark the 30th anniversary of Wa State in Panghsang, also called Pang Kham of autonomous Wa region, north-eastern Myanmar, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

President of Wa State, chairman of the United Wa State Party, and commander-in-chief of the United Wa State Army Bao Youxiang waves during a parade held to mark the 30th anniversary of Wa State in Panghsang, also called Pang Kham of autonomous Wa region, north-eastern Myanmar, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Female signallers of United Wa State Army (UWSA) prepare for the parade during the ceremony held to mark the 30th anniversary of Wa State in Panghsang, also called Pang Kham of autonomous Wa region, north-eastern Myanmar, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

A young girl runs past UWSA military contingents before a parade held to mark the 30th anniversary of Wa State in Panghsang, also called Pang Kham of autonomous Wa region, north-eastern Myanmar, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Ethnic Wa dancers perform a traditional dance during a parade held to mark the 30th anniversary of Wa State in Panghsang, also called Pang Kham of autonomous Wa region, north-eastern Myanmar, Apr. 17, 2019.EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

UWSA soldiers carrying rocket propelled grenade launchers march past during a parade held to mark the 30th anniversary of Wa State in Panghsang, also called Pang Kham of autonomous Wa region, north-eastern Myanmar, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Myanmar's most powerful ethnic-minority insurgents on Wednesday marked the 30th anniversary of its founding with a military parade that for the first time saw the attendance of international observers, as the group seeks to shake off its reputation of being one of the world's biggest narco-armies.

The United Wa State Army (UWSA) made its show of force by displaying some of its high-tech arsenal – including heavy artillery, drones, and even a Chinese helicopter – at a stadium located on the outskirts of Pangkham, the de-facto capital of the unrecognized territory in eastern Myanmar known as Wa State.