Newly arrived Rohingya refugees wait at the top of the hill to make their tents into the newly expanded Balukhali camp, Ukhiya in Coxsbazar, Bangladesh, Nov. 20, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi (Sit-R) sits during a dinner reception following the swearing in ceremony of the new government in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Apr. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HEIN HTET

Public Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, (R), waits for alleged jihadist leader Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud to enter the court room for his initial appearance on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Apr. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Peter Dejong / POOL

The International Criminal Court has no jurisdiction over Myanmar and hence cannot try it over allegations that hundreds of thousands of Rohingyas were deported to neighboring Bangladesh since last August.

In a statement, the Ministry of the Office of the State Counselor - headed by the Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi - argued that Myanmar is not a signatory to the Rome Statute, and hence it does not come under ICC jurisdiction.