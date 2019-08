Rohingya children stand in front of their makeshift homes at Balukhali refugee camp in Ukhia, Cox's Bazaar, Bangladesh, July 7, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SALMAN SAEED

Myanmar says it is ready for repatriation of over 3,600 Rohingya refugees

Myanmar said on Friday it was prepared for Bangladesh to repatriate more than 3,600 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in the western state of Rakhine two years ago after a military-led crackdown against the Muslim minority.

The director-general of the international organization and economic department at Myanmar's foreign ministry, U Chan Aye, told EFE that his country was ready to start the process next Thursday, Aug. 22, but was waiting for the Bangladeshi side to confirm the date.