Two attacks, including a bomb blast targeting the convoy of a chief minister, have been carried out on the same day in the troubled western state of Rakhine, state media reported on Wednesday.

The convoy carrying Rakhine State Chief Minister Nyi Pu was attacked using remote-controlled improvised explosive devices on Yangon-Sittwe road on Tuesday afternoon, the state-run newspaper Global New Light of Myanmar said Wednesday. No one was hurt in the assault.