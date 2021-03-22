At least four people were killed after Myanmar security forces conducted overnight raids in Mandalay city, according to local media reports on Monday.
A demonstrator looks on along burning debris during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 21 March 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER
A woman looks on at an empty road during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 21 March 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER
People flee during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 21 March 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER
People ride motorcycles along debris during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 21 March 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER
