A Myanmar policeman takes a photo with his mobile phone during a memorial ceremony of murdered lawyer Ko Ni and taxi driver Nay Win at the Yangon International Airport, Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

A Buddhist monk talks during the anti-terrorism and memorial ceremony of murdered lawyer Ko Ni and taxi driver Nay Win at the Yangon International Airport, Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Gunman Kyi Lin (C) leaves after he was sentenced to death at Yangon Northern District Court in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

The gunman Kyi Lin (C-L), followed by his accomplice Aung Win Zaw (C-R), leave after being sentenced to death at Yangon Northern District Court in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Myanmar sentences two to death for murder of lawyer Ko Ni

A Myanmar court on Friday sentenced two people to death for the murder of a Muslim lawyer and advisor to Myanmar's de facto leader two years ago.

In an attack that shocked the country, prominent lawyer Ko Ni was shot in the head at point-blank range while holding his infant grandson at Yangon airport on Jan. 29, 2017, shortly after returning from a trip to Indonesia.