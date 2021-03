A military personnel (R) walks near a burning roadblock at a railway staff compound during a raid in Yangon, Myanmar, 10 March 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

People carry their belongings as they leave their house at a railway staff compound after the security force conducted a raid in the area in Yangon, Myanmar, 10 March 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Soldiers are deployed on a street at a railway staff compound during a raid in Yangon, Myanmar, 10 March 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

A man runs near a burning a roadblock set on fire by military personnel at a railway staff compound during a raid in Yangon, Myanmar, 10 March 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Soldiers in Yangon on Wednesday surrounded a residential compound for railway workers striking against the military junta who seized power in a Feb. 1 coup.

Since 6.30 am local time (00.00 GMT), around 50 heavily armed soldiers have blocked entrances to the compound near Ma Hlwa Gone Railway Station in the country's most populated city, reportedly to coerce them into returning to work. EFE-EPA