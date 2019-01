Myanmar border guard police officers man their station at the Goke Pi police outpost, in Buthidaung Township, northern Rakhine State, western Myanmar, 07 January 2019. EPA/HEIN HTET

A Myanmar border guard police officer talks to journalist about the several attacks at Goke Pi police outpost, in Buthidaung Township, northern Rakhine State, western Myanmar, 07 January 2019. EPA/HEIN HTET

The government of Myanmar on Monday announced the start of a military offensive against rebel group Arakan Army after it allegedly carried out a string of attacks in the western Rakhine province.

The President of Myanmar Win Myint has ordered the armed forces to start operations to "annihilate" the insurgents, government spokesperson Zaw Htay said in a press conference on Monday.