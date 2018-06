Myanmar border guard police officers patrol along a beach near a makeshift camp at the Myanmar-Bangladesh border, near the town of Maungsaw, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Nov. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/HEIN HTET

Rohingya refugees stand in queue during rain to collect relief goods near a center in Balukhali, in Coxsbazar, Bangladesh, Oct. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the United Nations Development Program signed on Wednesday an agreement with Myanmar to ensure the safe repatriation of Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh.

The UNHCR said in a statement that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed in Naypyidaw, the new capital of Myanmar, will create conditions favorable to the "voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable repatriation of Rohingya refugees to their places of origin or their choosing."