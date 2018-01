Myanmar police walk pass on the street at Alel Than Kyaw village in Maungdaw township, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Sept. 7, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Myanmar soldiers walk in ChainKharLi village, an area close to fighting at Rathedaung township of northern Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Aug. 25, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/NYUNT WIN

People reportedly from the Rakhine ethnic group hold knives and sling shots as they walk near a burning house at the Gawdu Thara village in Maungdaw township, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Sept. 7, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

The government of Myanmar confirmed Thursday that it has asked Bangladesh to arrest and extradite more than 1,300 Rohingyas suspected of participating in a rebel assault against government checkpoints in Rakhine State on Aug. 25.

That incident led to a violent military operation against the alleged insurgents, triggering a humanitarian crisis as at least 650,000 people from the mostly Muslim Rohingya minority community fled to neighboring Bangladesh.