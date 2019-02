A girl (C) holds a placard reading 'Murdering is Not State's Secret', during a protest demanding to free two Reuters journalists, in front of the city hall in Yangon, Myanmar, Sep. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LYNN BO BO

A composite image shows Reuters journalists Wa Lone (L) and Kyaw Soe Oo (R) outside the Insein township court in Yangon, Myanmar, Sep. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LYNN BO BO

Protesters hold placards and blue flags during the demonstration demanding peace following the recent clashes at northern Myanmar, in Yangon, Myanmar, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LYNN BO BO

The first Myanmar government to be democratically elected after nearly 50 years of military rule has violated basic human rights by prosecuting large numbers of peaceful critics, Human Rights Watch charged Friday.

In a new report, the organization condemned the country’s authorities for using criminal laws against activists, journalists and citizens exercising their rights to freedom of expression in criticizing the government, the armed forces and abuse against minorities.