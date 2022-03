A handout photo released by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on 30 March 2022 shows emergency services conducting search and rescue operations in the damaged building of the regional state administration in Mykolaiv, Ukraine. EPA-EFE/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE UKRAINE -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- MANDATORY CREDIT: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo released by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on 30 March 2022 shows emergency services conducting search and rescue operations in the damaged building of the regional state administration in Mykolaiv, Ukraine. EPA-EFE/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE UKRAINE -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- MANDATORY CREDIT: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Relatives of a Ukrainian soldier who died in Mykolaiv attend his funeral ceremony at the Western Cemetery in Odesa, Ukraine, 29 March 2022. EPA-EFE FilE/SEDAT SUNA

The Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv was on Thursday picking up the pieces after a Russian missile strike on its Regional State Administration building and as rescuers continue to scour the rubble.

On Thursday morning the State Emergency Service (SES) raised the death toll of Tuesday’s attack to 16.