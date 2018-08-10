An undated file handout image made available by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows an artist's rendering of NASA's Juno spacecraft making one of its close passes over Jupiter. EPA-EFE FILE/NASA/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

An image released by NASA on Dec. 20, 2000 shows a true color composite frame, made from narrow angle images taken Dec. 12, 2000 capturing the innermost Galilean satellite, Io, and its shadow in transit on the disk of Jupiter. EPA -EFE FILE/NASA/CASSINI SPACECRAFT/NASA

An international team of scientists linked the colors of Jupiter's bands with the jet streams flowing in the atmosphere of the Solar System's largest planet, an Australian academic source revealed on Friday.

"We know a lot about the jet streams in Earth's atmosphere and the key role they play in the weather and climate, but we still have a lot to learn about Jupiter's atmosphere," said Navid Constantinou from the research school of the Australian National University, and one of the researchers of the study.