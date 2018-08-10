An international team of scientists linked the colors of Jupiter's bands with the jet streams flowing in the atmosphere of the Solar System's largest planet, an Australian academic source revealed on Friday.
"We know a lot about the jet streams in Earth's atmosphere and the key role they play in the weather and climate, but we still have a lot to learn about Jupiter's atmosphere," said Navid Constantinou from the research school of the Australian National University, and one of the researchers of the study.