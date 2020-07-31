Patricia Espinosa, sister of slain Mexican photojournalist Ruben Espinoza, poses during an interview with Efe on 29 July 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/ Sashenka Gutierrez

More questions than answers continue to swirl around the killings here five years ago of Mexican photojournalist Ruben Espinosa and four women in this capital, a crime that served as a stark reminder of the dangers of practicing journalism in that Latin American country.

"There's more doubt than certainty," Leopoldo Maldonado, the deputy director of the Mexican chapter of British human rights organization Article 19, told Efe, referring to the torture-murders of Espinosa, activist Nadia Vera, domestic worker Alejandra Negrete, Colombian model Mile Martin and make-up artist Yesenia Quiroz in Mexico City's affluent Colonia Narvarte neighborhood.