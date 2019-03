Algerian protesters stand in front of riot policemen during a protest against the fifth term of Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, Algeria, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Algeria’s President Abdelaziz Bouteflika (c) casts his ballot in the presidential elections in Algiers, Algeria, Apr. 17, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/ Mohamed Messara

Mystery surrounds the health status of Algeria's ailing incumbent president, now hospitalized in Geneva, even as protests against his plans to seek a fifth term in office continue to sweep the North African country.

Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who turned 82 on Saturday, is currently believed to be in a restricted area of a building that is part of the Geneva University Hospitals (HUG) system, according to Swiss media.