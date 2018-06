Police officers on motorcycles accompany a motorcade believed to be carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, as they leave the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, June 19, 2018. EPA/WU HONG

Kim Jong-un arrives in China to brief Xi on summit with Trump

A week after meeting United States President Donald Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un embarked on a trip to key ally China for a visit analysts expect to focus on economic relief for his sanctions-hit country, Dow Jones Newswires said in a report supplied to EFE.

Kim's visit Tuesday and Wednesday is his third to China in as many months. It comes as the US renews pressure on Beijing to enforce United Nations sanctions on Pyongyang to ensure that it dismantles its nuclear weapons program.