A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspecting an air defense unit in western area, North Korea, Apr. 12, 2020.

Two weeks elapsed Sunday since the North Korean leader's last public appearance amid contradictory versions of his health and reports of no unusual activity in Pyongyang, according to South Korean sources.