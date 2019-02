epa07400077 Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Mischa Zverev of Germany during the Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID GUZMAN

Mischa Zverev of Germany in action against Rafael Nadal of Spain during the Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID GUZMAN

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Mischa Zverev of Germany during the Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID GUZMAN

Spain's Rafael Nadal on Wednesday defeated Mischa Zverev of Germany 6-3, 6-3 at the Mexican Open's round of 32.

In qualifying for the tournament's round of 16, world No. 2 Nadal took a step closer to winning the title for the third time in his career.