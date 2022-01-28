Rafael Nadal and Roland Garros will forever be associated with each other – the Spanish star has made the clay courts in Paris his own personal realm, winning a record-breaking 13 French Open titles there.
Nadal opens Roland Garros-inspired restaurant at Majorca academy
GRAF7355. MANACOR, 28/01/2022.- Roland Garros is the name of the restaurant of Rafa Nadal in his academy of Manacor.EFE/ Rafa Nadal Academy By Movistar /ALONE ALONE PUBLISHING/USE AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE NEWS THAT ACCOMPANIES (COMPULSORY CREDIT)
Rafael Nadal and Roland Garros will forever be associated with each other – the Spanish star has made the clay courts in Paris his own personal realm, winning a record-breaking 13 French Open titles there.