The designated leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and Chairwoman of the SPD faction Andrea Nahles (C) follows the speech of Flensburg Mayor and candidate for SPD leadership Simone Lange (C-R) during an extraordinary Social Democrats (SPD) party convention in Wiesbaden, Germany, 22 April 2018. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

The former leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) Martin Schulz waves during an extraordinary Social Democrats (SPD) party convention in Wiesbaden, Germany, 22 April 2018. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

The designated leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and Chairwoman of the SPD faction Andrea Nahles speaks during an extraordinary Social Democrats (SPD) party convention in Wiesbaden, Germany, 22 April 2018. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

A candidate seeking to take the reigns as head of the German Social Democratic Party's (SPD) on Sunday urged party members to elect her as its next leader.

In a speech at the party's congress in the western German city of Wiesbaden, Andrea Nahles said a glass ceiling was going to be broken in allusion to that fact that for the first time in its 154 years of existence, the party was choosing a woman to lead it. Nahles is up against Flensburg mayor Simone Lange for the position.