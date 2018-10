Photo taken Oct. 6, 2014, showing Jose Lezo as he reviews copy for Vida Nueva, the newspaper of the archdiocese of Los Angeles. EFE-EPA/Ivan Mejia/ FILE

The National Association of Hispanic Publications this week is holding its 37th annual convention at which it will hail the fact that Latino media are "more alive, healthier and stronger" than ever in the US.

The non-profit is made up of a coalition of almost 150 Hispanic media outlets that, according to its executive director, Jose Sueiro, is continuing to grow and cement its importance in the communications sector.