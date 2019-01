A Kenyan man donates blood during a blood donation event for the victims of the attack at a business complex in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 16, 2019, a day after the attackers stormed the compound killing several people in an attack claimed by Somalia's Islamist militant group al-Shabaab. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

Mortuary staff places flowers on a casket as they prepare to load it to the funeral car at a mortuary in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 16, 2019, a day after the attackers stormed the DusitD2 Hotel and an office compound killing several people in an attack claimed by Somalia's Islamist militant group al-Shabaab. EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Muslim men pray as they mourn the death of Abdalla Mohammed Dahir and Feisal Ahmed Rashid, both 28, who were killed in the DusitD2 Hotel and Office Complex attack, during a prayer service at a mosque in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Women console each other as they mourn the death of fellow Muslims Abdalla Mohammed Dahir and Feisal Ahmed Rashid, both 28, who were killed in an attack, during a prayer service at a mosque in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Men bury the bodies of fellow Muslim men Abdalla Mohammed Dahir and Feisal Ahmed Rashid, both 28, who were killed in the DusitD2 Hotel and Office Complex attack, at a cemetery in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 16, 2019, a day after the attackers stormed the compound killing several people in an attack claimed by Somalia's Islamist militant group al-Shabaab. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

The death toll in the Jan. 15 attack on a luxury hotel complex in the Kenyan capital has risen from 14 to 21, police have confirmed.

“We wish to inform that … six other bodies were found at the scene and one police officer succumbed very sadly to his injuries," Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet said at a press conference late Wednesday.