The incumbent prime minister of Malaysia on Thursday stopped short of admitting his defeat in the general elections held a day earlier after losing to his former political patron Mahathir Mohamad and said that the King will have to decide on the next prime minister.

After the counting of votes, the election commission confirmed a historic victory for the opposition, led by Mahathir, which defeated the ruling coalition which had been in power since the country's independence.