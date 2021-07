The Lebanese President Michel Aoun (L) meets with former Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati (R) at the presidential palace in Baabda, in Beirut, Lebanon, 26 July 2021. EFE-EPA/DALATI&NOHRA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Gebran Bassil, former Lebanese Foreign Minister and leader of the Free Patriotic Movement gives a statement after meeting with Lebanese President Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, 26 July 2021. EFE-EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati speaks to the media after his meeting with President Michel Aoun, at the presidential palace in Baabda, in Beirut, Lebanon, 26 July 2021. EFE-EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Najib Mikati, who served twice as prime minister, on Monday was tasked with forming a new government by the Lebanese President Michel Aoun after a series of parliamentary consultations.

“I thank all the members of the Legislative Assembly who chose me and appointed me,” Mikati said at the presidential palace located southern the capital.EFE