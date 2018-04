Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) shakes hands with Namibia's President Hage G. Geingob at The Great Hall of People, in Beijing, China, Mar 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/LINTAO ZHANG / POOL

Namibia's President Hage G. Geingob (3-L) meets with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (not pictured) at The Great Hall of People, in Beijing, China, Mar 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/LINTAO ZHANG / POOL

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and Namibia's President Hage G. Geingob (L) attend a signing ceremony at The Great Hall Of The People in Beijing, China, Mar 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Lintao Zhang / POOL

Namibia's President Hage G. Geingob (C) meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping (not pictured) at The Great Hall Of The People in Beijing, China, Mar 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Lintao Zhang / POOL

The President of Namibia during his official visit to China said that the Asian country is not colonizing Africa or treating Africans as second-class citizens after the United States warned of the risk of Chinese investment in the continent.

"I didn't come to beg. I'm talking to friends, and to make a win-win situation," said Hage Geingob in an interview with state news agency Xinhua where he focused on defending China's support.