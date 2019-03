British model Naomi Campbell appears on stage during WE Day at Wembley Arena, London, Britain, Mar. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/WILL OLIVER

British model and actress Naomi Campbell marked International Women's Day on Friday by showering African women with praise.

Campbell discussed African women during a speech she delivered during the 2019 Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit held in the South African city of Durban.