A handout photo made available by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi (C) and Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah (L) paying tribute at the Sadaiv Atal memorial for former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, ahead of the swearing-in of Modhi as the 16th Prime Minister of India in New Delhi, India, 30 May 2019. EPA/INDIAN PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU (PIB)

A handout photo made available by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi (C) and Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah (L) paying tribute at the Sadaiv Atal memorial for former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, ahead of the swearing-in of Modhi as the 16th Prime Minister of India in New Delhi, India, 30 May 2019. Tight security was being put in place for the swearing-in of Narendra Modi, to be attended by leaders of neighboring countries. Modi retained the position of Prime Minister along with the Bhartya Janta Party (BJP) by earning the massive mandate in Parliamentary elections, which began on 11 April 2019 and was held in seven phases. EPA/INDIAN PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU (PIB)

Indian Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial ahead of his swearing-in as the 16th prime minister of India at the Rajghat in New Delhi, India, 30 May 2019. EPA/STR

Narendra Modi has on Thursday been sworn in for a second term as the prime minister of India.

The ceremony took place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of president Ram Nath Kovind, and was attended by the head of state and various high-ranking officials and representatives of foreign governments.