Attendants chant 'Banzai' (to live 10,000 years), a Japanese war cry traditionally used as a blessing to the emperor, during the enthronement ceremony of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA/POOL

Japan's Empress Masako leaves the ceremony hall after Emperor Naruhito proclaimed his enthronement at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA/POOL

Japan's Emperor Naruhito (top) attends a ceremony to proclaim his enthronement to the world, called Sokuirei-Seiden-no-gi, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/ISSEI KATO/POOL

Japanese Crown Prince Akishino (R) and Crown Princess Kiko (2-R) walk to attend the Sokuirei-Tojitsu-Kashikodokoro-Omae-no-gi Ceremony at the Imperial Palace ahead of Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony, in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO ARCHIVES

Emperor Naruhito (top) speaks near Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (bottom) during a ceremony to proclaim Emperor Naruhito's enthronement to the world, called Sokuirei-Seiden-no-gi, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 22, 2019. EFE-EPA//ISSEI KATO/POOL

Japan's Empress Masako makes her appearance during a ceremony to proclaim Emperor Naruhito's enthronement to the world, called Sokuirei-Seiden-no-gi, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 22, 2019. EFE-EPA//ISSEI KATO/POOL

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R, center) shouts for Emperor Naruhito (L, center) and Empress Masako (C) during the enthronement ceremony where emperor officially proclaims his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/KAZUHIRO NOGI/POOL

Japan's Emperor Naruhito attends a ceremony to proclaim his enthronement to the world, called Sokuirei-Seiden-no-gi, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/ISSEI KATO/POOL

India's President Ram Nath Kovind (C) arrives at the Imperial Palace to attend the proclamation ceremony of Japan's Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo, Japan, Japan, Oct. 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/KOJI SASHARA/POOL POOL PHOTO

Britain's Prince Charles arrives at the Imperial Palace to attend the enthronement ceremony of Japan's Emperor Naruhito, in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Imperial Palace to attend the enthronement ceremony of Japan's Emperor Naruhito, in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Japan's Emperor Naruhito proclaimed his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne on Tuesday in a ceremony held at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo before representatives of countries around the world, offering an unusual glimpse into the rites of Japan's ancient royal lineage.

On a rainy national holiday, the new Japanese emperor took part in a ceremony lasting about 30 minutes, completing the main intricacies of his enthronement. EFE-EPA