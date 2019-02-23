Japan's Crown Prince, Naruhito expressed his readiness to take on the role as the emperor and said that wants to continue the teachings and path shown by his parents, during a press conference on Saturday held to mark his 59th birthday.

He said that during his years as the Crown Prince, he had tried to have numerous opportunities to be close to the people to know their situation and worries to see what could be done by the royal family to help resolve them and added that he wants to build a "pillar" of his activities through it.