The NASA logo is displayed on a wall outside the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas 20 April 2007. EPA-EFE FILE/AARON M. SPRECHER EPA/AARON M. SPRECHER

A combination of official photographs provided by NASA on Dec. 9, 2020 shows the 18 astronauts of the Artemis program (from top left to bottom right): Joseph Acaba, Kayla Barron, Raja Chari, Matthew Dominick, Victor Glover, Warren Hoburg, Jonny Kim, Christina Koch, Kjell Lindgren, Nicole Mann, Anne McClain, Jessica Meir, Jasmin Moghbeli, Kate Rubins, Frank Rubio, Scott Tingle, Jessica Watkins and Stephanie Wilson. EFE/NASA/ONLY EDITORIAL USE/NO SALES

The United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced Wednesday 18 astronauts selected to form the Artemis Team for its new moon missions.

The team of nine men and nine women are part of the Artemis program, with which NASA plans to reach the Moon in 2024 and establish a permanent base. One of the women will become the first to set foot on the moon. EFE-EPA