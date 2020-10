A handout photo provided by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on 08 September 2016 shows the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, carrying NASA's Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft, lifting off on from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, USA, 08 September 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/Joel Kowsky / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT (NASA/Joel Kowsky) AFS 8/101 - Permanent HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

An undated handout photo made available by the NASA shows mosaic image of asteroid Bennu is composed of 12 PolyCam images collected on 02 December 2019 by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft from a range of 15 miles (24 km). (issued 20 October 2020). EPA-EFE/NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An undated handout photo made available by the NASA shows artist's rendering shows OSIRIS-REx spacecraft descending towards asteroid Bennu to collect a sample of the asteroid's surface (issued 20 October 2020). EPA-EFE/NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

NASA's Osiris-Rex spacecraft briefly touched Bennu asteroid on Tuesday to collect dust and pebbles to bring back to Earth in 2023.

This is the first time that the United States' National Aeronautics and Space Administration has attempted to return materials from an asteroid. EFE-EPA