The manned SpaceX Falcon 9 Crew Dragon Demo-2 rocket vents oxygen after the launch was scrubbed due to poor weather at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on 27 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley (L) and Robert Behnken (R), wearing SpaceX spacesuits, are seen as they depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 39A to board the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft for the Demo-2 mission launch at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on 27 May 2020, although the mission was later cancelled and rescheduled due to poor weather conditions. EFE/EPA/BILL INGALLS / NASA / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: (NASA/Bill Ingalls) HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

President Donald J. Trump (L) and First Lady Melania Trump (R) depart the White House in Washington on 27 May 2020, to travel to NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida to watch the SpaceX Mission 2 launch, although that mission was cancelled and rescheduled later in the day due to poor weather. EFE/EPA/KEVIN DIETSCH / POOL

(L-R) SpaceX Chief Engineer Elon Musk, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, US Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence are seen as NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 39A to board the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft for the Demo-2 mission launch at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on 27 May 2020, although the mission was later scrubbed and rescheduled due to poor weather. EFE/EPA/BILL INGALLS / NASA / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: (NASA/Bill Ingalls) HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The historic launch of the NASA-SpaceX manned mission to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida was scrubbed due to bad weather on Wednesday, with the mission rescheduled for next Saturday.

It was to be the first time in the past nine years that a manned mission had gone into orbit from US soil.